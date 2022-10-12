Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.