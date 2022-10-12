Analyzing Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) and INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE)

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fast Radius and INNOVATE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Fast Radius alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 1.50 $5.95 million N/A N/A INNOVATE $1.21 billion 0.04 -$227.50 million ($3.18) -0.21

Fast Radius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INNOVATE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% INNOVATE -15.14% -61.21% -3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Fast Radius and INNOVATE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fast Radius and INNOVATE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A INNOVATE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 658.34%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than INNOVATE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of INNOVATE shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of INNOVATE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fast Radius beats INNOVATE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

(Get Rating)

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About INNOVATE

(Get Rating)

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. It provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services for use in commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. The company also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipe, water storage tanks, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and other customized products. In addition, it offers integrated solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, heavy equipment installation, and facility services; and steel and rebar detailing, and BIM modeling and management services, as well as equipment used in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and pipeline industries. Further, the company develops products for early osteoarthritis of the knee, and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. Additionally, it operates over-the-air broadcasting stations and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Radius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Radius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.