Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) versus Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Financial Analysis

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nevro 2 5 4 0 2.18

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Tau Medical and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 344.44%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $70.60, suggesting a potential upside of 89.07%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nevro.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -101.38% -25.89% Nevro -35.96% -43.73% -21.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A Nevro $386.90 million 3.42 -$131.36 million ($3.99) -9.36

Alpha Tau Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro.

Summary

Nevro beats Alpha Tau Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. It also provides 10 kHz Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

