Comparing Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.6% of Berkshire Grey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Symbotic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 7.19 -$153.38 million ($0.60) -2.60 Symbotic N/A N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Symbotic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Grey and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 0 2 0 3.00 Symbotic 0 1 10 0 2.91

Berkshire Grey presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. Symbotic has a consensus target price of $19.73, suggesting a potential upside of 52.22%. Given Berkshire Grey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than Symbotic.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey -181.56% -104.57% -68.00% Symbotic N/A -982.21% -19.67%

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Symbotic has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Grey beats Symbotic on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

