Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $119.50.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the second quarter valued at $1,640,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.