SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.
SITE Centers Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE SITC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.52.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
