SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NYSE SITC opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in SITE Centers by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SITE Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after buying an additional 360,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

