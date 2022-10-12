StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBF. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PBF opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.01. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

