Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.35 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

