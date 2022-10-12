Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $136.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 296,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 541,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

