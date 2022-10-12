Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.2 %
PBYI opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
