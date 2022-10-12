Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 1.2 %

PBYI opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $108.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

In other news, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,745.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 28,697 shares of company stock worth $98,411 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.