FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Sunday, October 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Ventas Trading Up 1.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

