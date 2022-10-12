Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

LOB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

