Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.
Several analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Enel Stock Down 3.2 %
Enel stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.
Enel Cuts Dividend
About Enel
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enel (ENLAY)
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.