Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several analysts recently commented on ENLAY shares. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.30 ($5.41) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Enel Stock Down 3.2 %

Enel stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Enel has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading

