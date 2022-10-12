Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE IMH opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.80.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

