Financial Analysis: Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA) versus First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) and Bank of Santa Clarita (OTCMKTS:BSCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Business Financial Services and Bank of Santa Clarita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank of Santa Clarita 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.29 $35.76 million $4.39 7.64 Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bank of Santa Clarita’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Santa Clarita.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bank of Santa Clarita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 29.50% 16.22% 1.40% Bank of Santa Clarita N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Bank of Santa Clarita on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards. It also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. The company offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. First Business Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Bank of Santa Clarita

(Get Rating)

Bank of Santa Clarita engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers real estate, small business administration, commercial and consumer loans, consumer and business checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, trade finance, and money transfers. The company was founded by Frank D. Di Tomaso on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.