Analyzing D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ozon has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. -9.58% -97.06% -32.74% Ozon -26.04% -231.87% -27.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Ozon 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Ozon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ozon has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 257.76%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. $876.60 million 0.24 -$81.07 million ($0.28) -2.61 Ozon $2.42 billion 1.04 -$772.19 million ($3.73) -3.11

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers HepsiExpress, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries, water, and flowers; HepsiJet that provides last- mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, a pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service and data driven insights; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and HepsiFly for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising and financial services, as well as airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

