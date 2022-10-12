Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Critical Analysis

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 1 3 3 0 2.29 GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus target price of $93.40, suggesting a potential upside of 19.77%. Given Houlihan Lokey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houlihan Lokey is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.6, indicating that its share price is 760% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 18.25% 32.86% 17.86% GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 15.96% 9.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and GlassBridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $2.27 billion 2.36 $437.75 million $6.19 12.60 GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 10.50 $29.00 million N/A N/A

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, institutions, and governments. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

