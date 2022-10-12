Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

SMMNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

