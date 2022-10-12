Head-To-Head Survey: Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) vs. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UFP Technologies and Vasamed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $206.32 million 3.23 $15.89 million $2.73 32.31 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vasamed.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UFP Technologies and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.28%. Given UFP Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 7.63% 10.62% 6.40% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Vasamed on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

