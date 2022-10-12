Contrasting 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Seiko Epson has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Seiko Epson and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5N Plus has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 212.53%. Given 5N Plus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Seiko Epson.

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seiko Epson and 5N Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seiko Epson $10.06 billion 0.47 $754.66 million $1.23 5.57 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.50 $3.11 million ($0.09) -13.33

Seiko Epson has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seiko Epson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seiko Epson and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seiko Epson 8.85% 15.97% 8.17% 5N Plus -3.05% -0.99% -0.39%

Summary

Seiko Epson beats 5N Plus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications. In addition, the company is involved in animal feed additives and pharmaceutical ingredients as well as offers recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial applications.5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

