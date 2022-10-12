General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
NYSE GD opened at $227.74 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
