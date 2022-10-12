General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

NYSE GD opened at $227.74 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.17.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

