The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $405.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $254.28 and a 52-week high of $435.79. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

