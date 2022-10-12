Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 85.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

