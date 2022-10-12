StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.15. New Gold has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.