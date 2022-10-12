Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.