StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
