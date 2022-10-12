Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

