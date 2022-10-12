Analysts Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target at $10.45

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.47. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

