Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Triumph Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Triumph Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $349.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.71. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

