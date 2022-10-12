Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$81.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$81.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$48.42 and a 52-week high of C$88.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$73.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total value of C$370,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at C$121,565,810.70. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,565,810.70. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at C$926,102.04. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.