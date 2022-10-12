FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CACI International Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CACI International in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $17.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.15. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $18.20 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.86.

CACI opened at $256.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

