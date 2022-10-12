Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NYSE NOMD opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 236.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 161,832 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 116.3% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 79,711 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after buying an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

