Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.21.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,226,000 after acquiring an additional 128,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

