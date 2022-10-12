First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.65. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

