AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on AXT from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.09.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 in the last three months. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

