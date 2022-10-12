Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives $34.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.28.
AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 34.30 to CHF 33.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Adecco Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.26.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
