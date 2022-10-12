Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Trading Down 8.4%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 159,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 87,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Founder SPAC Stock Down 8.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Founder SPAC
In related news, major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of Founder SPAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $3,875,077.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,186,094 shares in the company, valued at $32,338,854.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC
Founder SPAC Company Profile
Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.
