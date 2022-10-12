iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET) Trading Down 1%

iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:IBET – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
iBET Sports Betting & Gaming ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.
