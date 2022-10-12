Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) Shares Down 2.9%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.35. 18,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 101,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

Get Incannex Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. The company's products include IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of cannabinoid for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incannex Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incannex Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.