Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Shares Up 0.4%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 25.73 and last traded at 25.60. 40,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 3,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.50.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is 27.19.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.