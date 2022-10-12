Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 4,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 18,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGC. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 15.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 301,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 829,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

