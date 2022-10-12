Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.78. Approximately 23,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 38,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylogist Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$138.23 million and a PE ratio of 52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.55%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading

