FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Shares Up 0.1%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 24,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 82,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTVI. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth $196,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $352,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

