Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

