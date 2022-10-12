Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABG. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $157.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $140.70 and a 12-month high of $230.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,859,000 after buying an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

