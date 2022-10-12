StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
