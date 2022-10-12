StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

