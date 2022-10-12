Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of AHH opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $937.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

