Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Aflac stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

