Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

