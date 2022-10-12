Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $225.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 81.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.09.

BILL opened at $124.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.35 and its 200 day moving average is $146.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,219 shares of company stock worth $31,235,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 158.0% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bill.com by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

